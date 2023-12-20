Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO to open on December 21; check price band, key dates
Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: Sameera Agro IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹62.64 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 34.8 lakh shares.
Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited will be opening for subscription on Thursday, December 21. It comprises a fixed price issue with a price band set at ₹180 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share.
