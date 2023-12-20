Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited will be opening for subscription on Thursday, December 21. It comprises a fixed price issue with a price band set at ₹180 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SME IPO will close on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The allotment for the Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2023. Shares of Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO will get listed on NSE SME and the tentative listing date is set as January 1, 2024.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO Details Sameera Agro IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹62.64 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 34.8 lakh shares. Sameera Agro IPO price is ₹180 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹144,000.

This means that investors can make a bid for a minimum of 800 equity shares, or its multiples thereafter, amounting to ₹1,44,000. The company has allocated 50 per cent of the net IPO offer to retail investors.

On the other hand, non-retail investors need to bid for a minimum of two lots or 1,600 equity shares. This will amount to at least ₹2,88,000.

The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilised towards the construction of ongoing projects; construction of a new multiplex; to meet the existing working capital requirement for the agro-business; and general corporate expenses.

Satya Murthy Sivalenka And Kameswari Satya Murthy Sivalenka are the promoters of the company. First Overseas Capital Limited is the book running lead manager of the Sameera Agro IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Sameera Agro IPO is Svcm Securities.

Previously known as Sameera Homes Private Limited, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited was established in 2002 and is an infrastructure development and construction company.

The company plans, develops, and constructs residential and commercial spaces, apartments, townships, multistoried complexes, gated communities, landscapes, bridges, flyovers, subways, industrial parks, gas pipelines, and other related works.

In 2021, the company further expanded its business activities and ventured into processing, drying, sale, purchase, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities of pulses, cereals, grains, such as urad dal, moong dal, toor dal, among other related pulses. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited's revenue increased by 31.79 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 266.1 per cent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

