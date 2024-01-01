Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO listing price: Sameera Agro And Infra share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited share price was listed at ₹180, which is same as the issue price. Following its debut, Sameera Agro And Infra share price slipped into the red, and was locked in 5% lower circuit.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 21 and closed on Wednesday, December 27. Investors responded generally positively to the SME IPO over the course of the four days. The Sameera Agro IPO subscription status was 2.92 on day four. Day 3 saw 1.83 times subscription to the SME IPO. Day 1 and Day 2 of the SME IPO saw 27% and 90% of subscriptions, respectively.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited, formerly Sameera Homes Private Limited, is a construction and infrastructure development company that was incorporated in 2002.

In addition to residential and commercial spaces, the company also develops and builds apartments, townships, multistory buildings, gated communities, landscapes, bridges, flyovers, subways, alleys, industrial parks, and other related projects.

The business diversified its operations in 2021 by processing, drying, selling, buying, marketing, and distributing agricultural commodities like split yellow peas, urad dal, moong dal, toor dal, and so on; additionally, it dealt with peeled and unpeeled mung dal, black grans, green gram, mung beans, red lentils, yellow dal, and split urad dal.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO price band was set at ₹180. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO lot size was 800 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO details

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO, which is worth ₹62.64 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 3,480,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to finance the following projects: building a new multiplex, funding an ongoing project, meeting the agro-business's current working capital needs, and general corporate expenses.

The Sameera Agro IPO's book running lead manager is First Overseas Capital Limited, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Svcm Securities is the market maker for the Sameera Agro IPO.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO GMP today

Sameera Agro IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹180 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

