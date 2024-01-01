Sameera Agro And Infra share price hits 5% lower circuit after muted debut on NSE SME
Sameera Agro And Infra share price makes muted debut on NSE SME at ₹180, same as issue price.
Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO listing price: Sameera Agro And Infra share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited share price was listed at ₹180, which is same as the issue price. Following its debut, Sameera Agro And Infra share price slipped into the red, and was locked in 5% lower circuit.
