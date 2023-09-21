Samhi Hotels IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status can be checked on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd. Listing date is September 22.
Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status today: Samhi Hotels IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, September 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
