Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status can be checked on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd. Listing date is September 22.

Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status today: Samhi Hotels IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, September 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. Samhi Hotels listing date has been fixed for Friday, September 22 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Samhi Hotels IPO. The company seems to have switched to T+3 listing.

If you have applied for the Samhi Hotels IPO, you can check your Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Samhi IPO allotment status of your application on the Samhi Hotels IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select Samhi Hotels Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click "Submit."

How to check Samhi IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Samhi Hotels IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today Samhi IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5, similar to previous trading session. On Monday, Samhi IPO GMP was +4.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market today, the estimated listing price of Samhi Hotels share price is ₹131 apiece, which is 3.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹126.

Based on last 12 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ₹5 is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹4, while the highest GMP is ₹35, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.