Samhi Hotels IPO: Goldman Sachs-backed IPO mobilises ₹616 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Samhi Hotels IPO: The public issue will open for subscription on September 14 (Thursday) and close on September 18 (Monday).
Samhi Hotels IPO: Samhi Hotels has raised ₹616.50 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, September 14 and close on Monday, September 18. The Goldman Sachs-backed company has fixed the price band at ₹119 to ₹126 per share. The face value of each share is Re 1.
