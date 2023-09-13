Samhi Hotels IPO: Samhi Hotels has raised ₹616.50 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, September 14 and close on Monday, September 18. The Goldman Sachs-backed company has fixed the price band at ₹119 to ₹126 per share. The face value of each share is Re 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 48,932,143 shares at Rs. 126 per share to anchor investors. Foreign investors and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor included Government of Singapore, SBI multicap fund, ICICI Prudential value discovery fund, Sun Life Aditya Birla India Fund, Tata mutual fund, Singularity Growth opportunities fund, Think India Opportunities master fund, Turnaround opportunities fund, HSBC Global investment funds, Nuvama Crossover opportunities fund, Edelweiss mutual fund and Lion Global Asia Pacific fund.

Out of the total allocation of 48,932,143 equity shares to the anchor investors, 18,138,394 equity shares were allocated to 5 domestic mutual funds through a total of 10 schemes amounting to ₹228.54 crore i.e. 37 per cent of the total anchor book size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi Hotels IPO Details Samhi Hotels IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, Samhi Hotels plans to raise up to ₹1,370.10 crore from the maiden public offer.

In the OFS, Blue Chandra Pte Ltd will sell up to 84.28 lakh equity shares, Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd will offload up to 49.31 lakh equity shares and GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd will divest up to 1.4 lakh equity shares in Samhi Hotels.

The lot size of this Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,994. Samhi Hotels shares are proposed to be listed on September 27, Wednesday, at BSE and NSE. The ₹1,370.10-crore Samhi Hotels IPO will remain open till September 18, Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gurguram-based company proposes to utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Samhi Hotels is the largest owner of Fairfield by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express brands in India. It operates under long-term management contracts with global hotel operators like Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG.