Samhi Hotels IPO: Issue to open tomorrow; check latest GMP, IPO price band, other key things to know2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Samhi Hotels IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, Samhi Hotels plans to raise up to ₹1,370.10 crore from the maiden public offer.
The initial public offering (IPO) of hotel property owner Samhi Hotels will open for subscription on Thursday, September 14. The company had earlier announced the IPO price band and other details along with the IPO dates.
