The initial public offering (IPO) of hotel property owner Samhi Hotels will open for subscription on Thursday, September 14. The company had earlier announced the IPO price band and other details along with the IPO dates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹1,370.10-crore Samhi Hotels IPO will remain open till September 18, Monday.

Samhi Hotels has a portfolio of 4,801 keys across 31 operating hotels in 14 of India's key urban consumption centers as of March 31, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of February 2023, it is the largest owner of Fairfield by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express brands in India. It operates under long-term management contracts with global hotel operators like Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG.

Let us take a look at key things to know about the Samhi Hotels IPO:

Samhi Hotels IPO: 10 things things to know Samhi Hotels IPO Dates: The Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels IPO will open for public subscription on September 14 (Thursday) and close on September 18 (Monday). The bidding for the anchor investors will open on September 13, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi Hotels IPO Price Band: The company has set the price band for the issue at ₹119 to ₹126 per share. The face value of each share is Re 1.

Samhi Hotels IPO Issue Size: Samhi Hotels IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, Samhi Hotels plans to raise up to ₹1,370.10 crore from the maiden public offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi Hotels IPO OFS Details: In the OFS, Blue Chandra Pte Ltd will sell up to 84.28 lakh equity shares, Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd will offload up to 49.31 lakh equity shares and GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd will divest up to 1.4 lakh equity shares in Samhi Hotels.

Samhi Hotels IPO Lot Size: The lot size of this Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,994.

Samhi Hotels IPO Allotment and Listing: Samhi Hotels IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 22, while the company may initiate refunds on September 25 and credit the shares to demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 26. Samhi Hotels shares are proposed to be listed on September 27, Wednesday, at BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi Hotels IPO Reservation: The company has reserved 75% of the shares in the IPO for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% of Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and the rest 10% for Retail Individual Investors.

Samhi Hotels IPO Objective: The Gurguram-based company proposes to utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi Hotels IPO Lead Managers, Registrar: JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Samhi Hotels IPO GMP Today: Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹75 per share, as per market observers. This reflects that the Samhi Hotels shares are trading higher by ₹75 apiece than the issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the issue price, Samhi Hotels share listing is estimated to be at ₹161 apiece, a premium of 27.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}