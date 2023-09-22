Samhi Hotels IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict par listing2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Samhi Hotels IPO GMP: Grey market is expecting that Samhi Hotels IPO listing price would be around ₹131 per share
Samhi Hotels IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels Limited is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, "...effective from Friday, September 22, 2023, the equity shares of Samhi Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started