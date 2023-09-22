Samhi Hotels IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict par listing

Samhi Hotels IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels Limited is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, "...effective from Friday, September 22, 2023, the equity shares of Samhi Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi Hotels IPO listing date and time Samhi Hotels shares will list on BSE and NSE in sprecial pre-open session at around 9:45 AM and it will become available for trade from 10:00 AM onwards during Friday deals.

According to stock market experts, Samhi Hotels IPO received subdued response from investors and QIB category investors hold key for movement of this scrip post-listing. Apart from this, market sentiments are also not well. Therefore, market experts are expecting 'par listing' of Samhi Hotels shares. As per the market observers, grey marekt is also not much positive about the Samhi Hotels IPO, but it is signaling positive debut of Samhi Hotels shares.

Samhi Hotels IPO listing price Speaking on Samhi Hotels IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Samhi Hotels shares may have a par listing today as the issue was facing valuation concerns during bidding. This led to tepid response by retail and other category investors. In fact, it failed to get good response from QIBs for whom it had allocated highest amount of shares. Rest of teh damage is being done by the stock market sentiment for the last three days. Hence, I am expecting Samhi Hotels shares to list around its upper price band of ₹126 per share levels."

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "I am expecting par listing of Samhi Hotels shares. The issued received subdued response from investors and market mood is also not in good condition. Additionally, because retail represented just 10% of the overall issue size, there would not be significant pressure on the shares. There won't be any sales push from the retail side." He said that the issue was offered at higher valuations and hence retail and other category investors had very little offered on the table to grab.

Arun Kejriwal said that Samhi Hotels share price listing may take place at Re 1 discount to ₹3 premium. So, Samhi Hotels IPO listing price range would be ₹125 to ₹129.

Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of Samhi Hotels Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today. This means, grey market is expecting that Samhi Hotels IPO listing price would be around ₹131 ( ₹126 + ₹5), which means grey market is also expecting par listing of Samhi Hotels shares.