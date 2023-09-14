Samhi Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels Limited has opened for subscription today and the book build issue will remain open for bidding till 18th September 2023. The company has fixed Samhi Hotels IPO price band at ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share and one lot of the publi coffer comprises 119 shares. The company aims to raise ₹1,370.10 crore from its public issue out of which ₹1,200 crore is aimed from issuance of fresh issues.

Meanwhile, shares of Samhi Hotels Ltd are available for trade in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, Samhi Hotels shares are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today.

Samhi Hotels IPO subscription status

By 10:21 AM on day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.01 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.06 times.

Important Samhi Hotels IPO details

1] Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Samhi Hotels IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹35.

2] Samhi Hotels IPO price: Company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share.

3] Samhi Hotels IPO date: The book build issue has opened today and it will remain open till 18th September 2023.

4] Samhi Hotels IPO size: The company aims to raise 1,370.10 crore from this public issue out of which ₹1,200 crore is aimed from fresh issue and rest ₹170.10 crore is expected via OFS (offer for sale) route.

5] Samhi Hotels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 119 company shares.

6] Samhi Hotels IPO allotment date: Tentative date for finalisation of share allocation is 22nd September 2023.

7] Samhi Hotels IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Samhi Hotels IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Samhi Hotels IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 27th September 2023.

10] Samhi Hotels IPO review: Speaking on the fundamentals of the company, VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered Analyst at Stock Market Today said, "For the period of March 2021 to March 2023, Its assets have reduced by almost 8.5% but revenue surged from ₹179.25 crore to ₹761.42 crore. Its Total Borrowing has risen by ₹2,424.40 crore to ₹2,787.54 crore for the same period. Reserves reduced from - ₹203.12 crore to - ₹816.18 crore. Its net worth and profitability are negative as of now. Company is raising these funds to repayment/ prepayment/ redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and the subsidiaries including payment of the interest accrued thereon."

The expert went on to add that company has low PE and NAV and high risk investors may suubscribe to the book build issue.

"Samhi Hotels IPO offers a unique opportunity to invest in the flourishing Indian hospitality sector, underpinned by a robust portfolio and esteemed global partnerships. While the financials exhibit certain fluctuations, the company's strategic presence in key urban centers and commitment to upscale and mid-scale segments promise a compelling proposition. As with any investment, thorough due diligence is essential. The Samhi Hotels IPO beckons as a promising prospect, and prudent investors are poised to make informed decisions, unlocking the immense potential in the hospitality domain," said Dr Sabine Kapasi, Investment Committee Member at New Developmemt Bank, International Finance Corporation World Bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.