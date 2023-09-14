Samhi Hotels IPO opens today: GMP, date, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today
Samhi Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels Limited has opened for subscription today and the book build issue will remain open for bidding till 18th September 2023. The company has fixed Samhi Hotels IPO price band at ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share and one lot of the publi coffer comprises 119 shares. The company aims to raise ₹1,370.10 crore from its public issue out of which ₹1,200 crore is aimed from issuance of fresh issues.
