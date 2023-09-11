Samhi Hotels IPO: Samhi Hotels fixes IPO price band of ₹119 to ₹126 per share1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:57 AM IST
Samhi Hotels IPO: The bidding for the anchor investors of the initial share sale of Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels will open on September 13, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
Samhi Hotels has announced the price band of ₹119 to ₹126 per share of a face value of ₹1 each for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) which opens for public subscription on September 14 and closes on September 18.
