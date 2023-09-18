Samhi Hotels IPO subscription status: Samhi Hotels IPO has been subscribed 1.02 times on day 3, so far. Samhi Hotels IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and will close today (Monday, September 18). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samhi IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 83%, NII portion was subscribed 27%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.47 times.

Samhi IPO subscription status details Samhi Hotels IPO has received bids for 6,40,50,560 shares against 6,25,29,831 shares on offer, at 13:03 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Samhi Hotels IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 95,04,649 shares against 1,14,34,033 shares on offer for this segment.

Samhi IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 45,58,771 shares against 1,71,51,050 on offer for this segment.

Samhi IPO's Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received bids for 4,99,87,140 shares against 3,39,44,748 on offer for this segment.

Samhi Hotels IPO subscription status on day 1 was 7%.

Samhi Hotels IPO details Samhi Hotels IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. The company aims to raise ₹1,370.10 crore from this public issue out of which ₹1,200 crore is aimed from fresh issue and rest ₹170.10 crore is expected via OFS (offer for sale) route.

Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 equity shares and in multiples of 119 equity shares thereafter. Samhi Hotels has raised ₹616.50 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, September 13.

Prior to the opening of its initial public offering (IPO), Blue Chandra Pte. Ltd. sold Madhuri Kela, the wife of renowned investor Madhusudan Kela, 10.32 million shares, or 8.4% of the company, along with Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund and TIMF Holdings, for a total consideration of ₹130 crore.

Samhi Hotels Ltd acquires or constructs first-class hotels, then renovates, rebrands, and reassesses the facility before successfully managing it. It has only been in operation for 13 years, but in the most recent fiscal year (FY23), it added 369 keys, making it the third-largest hotel owner in terms of keys.

The Gurguram-based company proposes to utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Samhi Hotels IPO dates Samhi Hotels IPO share allotment will tentatively take place on Friday, September 22. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, September 26. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, September 25. Samhi Hotel IPO shares will be listed on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, September 27.

Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today Samhi IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +10, similar to previous trading session. On Wednesday, Samhi IPO GMP was +14.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market today, the estimated listing price of Samhi Hotels share price is ₹136 apiece, which is 7.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹126.