Samhi Hotels IPO to open on 14 September, comprises of fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Samhi Hotels plans IPO worth ₹1,200 crore with fresh equity issue and offer for sale by existing shareholders. IPO opens on September 14
Samhi Hotels proposed an IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The IPO will open on 14 September and will remain open till 18 September . Anchor Investors can place thier bids on 13 September
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started