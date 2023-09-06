Samhi Hotels plans IPO worth ₹1,200 crore with fresh equity issue and offer for sale by existing shareholders. IPO opens on September 14

Samhi Hotels proposed an IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The IPO will open on 14 September and will remain open till 18 September . Anchor Investors can place thier bids on 13 September

The OFS consists of the sale of 84.28 lakh equity shares by Blue Chandra Pte Ltd, up to 49.31 lakh equity shares by Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd, up to 1.4 lakh equity shares by GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd

It is a partial exit by the existing shareholders to meet the listing regulations.

Earlier, the company filed its IPO papers with Sebi in September 2019 and had obtained the markets regulator's approval in November 2019, to float the initial share sale but the company did not go ahead with the launch.

The Gurguram-based company will utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of ₹750 crore towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Samhi has a portfolio of 3,839-key rooms spread across 25 operating hotels in 12 of India's major urban consumer hubs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, as of February 28, 2023.

As of February 2023, it is the largest owner of Fairfield by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express brands in India. It operates under long-term management contracts with global hotel operators like Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG.