Samhi Hotels listing date: Shares of Samhi Hotels Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, Samhi Hotels share price today was listed at ₹134.50 per share, 6.7% higher than the issue price of ₹126, and on the BSE, Samhi Hotels share price was listed at ₹130.55 per share.

Samhi Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and will closed on Monday, September 18. Samhi Hotels IPO was subscribed 5.33 times on day 3.

Samhi Hotels IPO details

Samhi Hotels IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. The company aims to raise ₹1,370.10 crore from this public issue out of which ₹1,200 crore is aimed from fresh issue and rest ₹170.10 crore is expected via OFS (offer for sale) route.

Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 equity shares and in multiples of 119 equity shares thereafter. Samhi Hotels has raised ₹616.50 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, September 13.

Samhi Hotels Ltd acquires or constructs first-class hotels, then renovates, rebrands, and reassesses the facility before successfully managing it. It has only been in operation for 13 years, but in the most recent fiscal year (FY23), it added 369 keys, making it the third-largest hotel owner in terms of keys.

The Gurguram-based company proposes to utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Samhi Hotels IPO GMP today

Samhi IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +8, similar to previous trading session. On Wednesday, Samhi IPO GMP was +5.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market today, the estimated listing price of Samhi Hotels share price was ₹134 apiece, which is 6.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹126.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

