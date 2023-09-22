Samhi Hotels share price debuts at 6.7% premium at ₹134.50 on NSE1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Samhi Hotels lists at premium on bourses, shares priced at ₹134.50 on NSE and ₹130.55 on BSE. IPO subscribed 5.33 times.
Samhi Hotels listing date: Shares of Samhi Hotels Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, Samhi Hotels share price today was listed at ₹134.50 per share, 6.7% higher than the issue price of ₹126, and on the BSE, Samhi Hotels share price was listed at ₹130.55 per share.
