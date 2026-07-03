Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, steps to check share allotment status of SME IPO

Sampark India Logistics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated logistics services provider Sampark India Logistics Ltd received strong demand from investors during the subscription period. As the bidding has closed, investors now focus on the Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 3 July 2026.

The SME IPO was open for public subscription from June 30 to July 2. Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment date is likely today, July 3, while the IPO listing date is July 7. Sampark India Logistics shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on July 6.

Investors can check Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Maashitla Securities is the Sampark India Logistics IPO registrar.

In order to do Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment status online.

Sampark India Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Sampark India Logistics Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sampark India Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link- https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Sampark India Logistics Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among PAN, Application Number and Demat Account Number

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on ‘Search’

Your Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sampark India Logistics IPO GMP Today Sampark India Logistics shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Sampark India Logistics IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Sampark India Logistics shares are trading without any premium to their IPO price.

Sampark India Logistics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹84 apiece, which is equal to its issue price of ₹84 per share.

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Sampark India Logistics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the Sampark India Logistics IPO commenced on June 30, Tuesday, and concluded on July 2, Thursday. Sampark India Logistics IPO allotment date is likely today, July 3, Friday, while the IPO listing date is July 7, Tuesday. Sampark India Logistics India shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The company raised ₹27.22 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 32.40 lakh equity shares. Sampark India Logistics IPO price band was set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share.

Sampark India Logistics IPO was subscribed 4.95 times in total. The public issue was booked 4.65 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 10.11 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.55 times subscription.