Sampark India Logistics IPO Day 1: SME IPO opens today - check GMP, subscription status, and other details

Sampark India Logistics IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sampark India Logistics opened for subscription on June 30 and will remain open until July 2. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹80-84 per equity share.

The SME IPO aims to raise ₹27 crore through a fresh issue of 0.22 crore equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the issue.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on July 3. Shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on July 6, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders are also expected to be initiated on the same day. The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on July 7.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue primarily to meet its working capital requirements, for which ₹19.72 crore has been earmarked. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO has a lot size of 1,600 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 3,200 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2.68 lakh at the upper end of the price band.

Ahead of the public issue, Sampark India Logistics raised ₹7.71 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor bidding took place on June 29, 2026.

Finshore Management Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Rikhav Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.

Sampark India Logistics IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is muted, as its grey market premium (GMP) is ₹0 on 30 June. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹84, same as IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sampark India Logistics IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 0.40 times by 12:20 pm on Day 1. The retail portion was subscribed 0.42 times, and NII portion was booked 0.88 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received no bids yet.

The company has received bids for 8.64 lakh shares against 21.58 lakh shares on offer.

About Sampark India Logistics Established in 2012, Sampark India Logistics Limited provides end-to-end logistics and supply chain management solutions, primarily operating as a carrying and forwarding (C&F) agent. The company manages the complete logistics cycle, facilitating the movement of goods from their point of origin to the final destination across multiple industries.

Focused on the business-to-business (B2B) segment, Sampark India Logistics handles the transportation of bulk cargo across India. Its service portfolio includes freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution, enabling seamless and timely delivery of goods to customers.