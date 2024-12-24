Sanathan Textile IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of polyester yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textile Ltd received strong response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors now focus on Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status.

Sanathan Textile IPO allotment date is likely today and the company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment soon. The public offer was open from December 19 to December 23. As per the ‘T+3’ listing rule, Sanathan Textile shares are likely to list on December 27, Friday.

Stock market observers believe that Sanathan Textile IPO allotment date is 24 December 2024. In case of delay, Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status is expected to become public on 26 December, as 25 December will be a stock market holiday.

After the Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status is finalised, the company will soon credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Sanathan Textile IPO registrar.

In order to do Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Sanathan Textile IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Sanathan Textile Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sanathan Textile IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Sanathan Textile Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Sanathan Textile IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Sanathan Textile IPO allotment, shares of the company trade with a decent grey market premium. Here’s what Sanathan Textiles IPO indicates.

Sanathan Textiles IPO GMP Sanathan Textiles shares are commanding a decent grey market premium. According to stock market observers, Sanathan Textiles IPO GMP today is ₹90 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Sanathan Textiles shares are trading higher by ₹90 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Sanathan Textiles IPO GMP today, the estimated Sanathan Textiles share listing price would be ₹411 apiece, a premium of 28.04% to the issue price of ₹321 per share.

Sanathan Textiles IPO Details Sanathan Textiles IPO opened for subscription on December 19, and closed on December 23. Sanathan Textiles IPO allotment date is expected to be December 24 and the listing date is likely December 27. The shares of Sanathan Textiles will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Sanathan Textiles IPO price band was ₹305 to ₹321 per share. The company raised ₹550 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 47 lakh shares worth ₹150 crore.

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 35.12 times in total. As per NSE data, the public issue has been subscribed 8.93 times in the retail category, 75.62 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 42.21 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd, ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers of the Sanathan Textiles IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.