Sancode Tech IPO, MOS Utility IPO close bidding today: Subscription data, GMP and other key points

Two SME IPOs that closed bidding today are MOS Utility and Sancode Tech. Sancode Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) consists of 1,095,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 that may total up to Rs. 5.15 Crores. Priced at Rs. 47 per share, the issuance. 3000 shares are the required minimum order quantity. On March 31, 2023, the IPO began trading. It ended on April 6, 2023. In contrast, the MOS Utility IPO is an SME IPO that would raise up to ₹49.97 crores through the sale of 6,574,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. MOS Utility IPO issue price has been fixed at ₹72 to ₹76 per share and 1600 shares are the required minimum order quantity. On March 31, 2023, the IPO began trading. It ended on April 6, 2023.

