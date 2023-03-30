Sancode Technologies Limited IPO: The initial public offering ((IPO) of Sancode Technologies Limited is opening on 31st March 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 6th April 2023. the SME company aims to raise ₹5.15 crore from its public offer through issuance of 1,095,000 fresh shares of the company. Sancode Technologies Limited IPO price has been fixed at ₹47 per share and it proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

Here we list out important Sancode Technologies Limited IPO details:

1] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO date: The public issue will open for bidding on 31st March 2023 and it will remain open for subscription till 6th April 2023.

2] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO price: The SME company has fixed issue price at ₹47 per share.

3] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO GMP: The public issue is yet to debut in grey market.

4] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO size: The SME company aims to raise ₹5.15 crore through 1,095,000 fresh issues.

5] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO lot size: An applicant would be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 3000 company shares.

6] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO investment limit: A retail investor can invest in maximum one lot that means minimum and maximum investment limit in the BSE SME IPO has been fixed at ₹1.41 lakh ( ₹47 x 3000).

7] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 12th April 2023.

8] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

9] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO listing: The public issue has been proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

10] Sancode Technologies Limited IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 18th April 2023.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test