Sancode Technologies Limited IPO: BSE SME issue to open soon. GMP, other details

Sancode Technologies Limited IPO: The initial public offering ((IPO) of Sancode Technologies Limited is opening on 31st March 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 6th April 2023. the SME company aims to raise ₹5.15 crore from its public offer through issuance of 1,095,000 fresh shares of the company. Sancode Technologies Limited IPO price has been fixed at ₹47 per share and it proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

