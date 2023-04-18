Sancode Technologies share price hits lower circuit after listing at 36% premium1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
- The stock of Sancode Technologies hit a lower circuit of ₹60.80 per share after listing on the BSE SME exchange at a premium
Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited made their positive market debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at ₹64 apiece on the BSE, a premium of more than 36 per cent as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹47 per share.
