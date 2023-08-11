Sangani Hospitals IPO allotment date: Sangani Hospitals IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, August 11. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sangani Hospitals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, August 16.

Sangani Hospitals IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, August 17 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Sangani Hospitals IPO.

If you have applied for the Sangani Hospitals IPO, you can check your Sangani Hospitals IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the Sangani Hospitals IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Sangani Hospitals IPO " in company name section

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Sangani Hospitals IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Sangani Hospitals IPO GMP

Sangani Hospitals IPO GMP or grey market premium on Thursday was +1, similar to previous nine session. This indicates that the shares of Sangani Hospitals IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Sangani Hospitals IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sangani Hospitals share price is ₹41 apiece, which is 2.50% marginally higher than the Sangani Hospitals IPO price of ₹40.

The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹1.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

