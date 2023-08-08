Sangani Hospitals IPO subscribed 4.54 times on last day of issue, QIBs bid highest; check GMP and other details2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Sangani Hospitals IPO: On Tuesday, qualified institutional buyers or QIB showed greater interest as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 11.42 times - the highest among the three groups of investors.
Sangani Hospitals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sangani Hospitals was subscribed 4.54 times on the third and last day of its issue, according to subscription data on the stock exchanges. The Gujarat-based multi-specialty healthcare services provider's IPO opened for subscription on August 4 and closed on August 8. Sangani Hospitals IPO is an SME IPO that will list on NSE Emerge, a platform for small and medium enterprises (SME).
