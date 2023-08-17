Sangani Hospitals IPO Listing: Sangani Hospitals shares made a decent debut on the NSE Emerge platform Thursday. Sangani Hospitals shares were listed at ₹44 apiece, a premium of 10% to the issue price of ₹40 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat-based multi-specialty healthcare services provider Sangani Hospitals was subscribed 4.54 times in total during August 4 to August 8, according to subscription data on the stock exchanges.

The public issue was subscribed 6.17 times in the retail category, 11.42 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 1.38 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Sangani Hospitals IPO details

Sangani Hospitals IPO comprised a fresh issue of 37.92 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO price band was ₹37 to ₹40 per share. At the upper end of the price band, Sangani Hospitals IPO size was worth ₹15.17 crore.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the issue to carry out the capital expenditure for expansions in Sangani Hospital at Keshod and Sangani Super Speciality Hospital at Veraval, in Gujarat and also for general corporate purposes.

Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani, Dr. Rajeshkumar Sangani, Kamalkumar Sangani and Dr. Vaishali Sangani are the promoters of Sangani Hospitals.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd was the IPO registrar, while Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd was the lead manager for Sangani Hospitals IPO.

Sangani Hospitals IPO allotment was fixed on August 11. Sangani Hospitals shares are listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for small and medium enterprises (SME).

