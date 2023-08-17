Sangani Hospitals IPO Listing: SME shares list with 10% premium at ₹44 apiece on NSE Emerge1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat-based multi-specialty healthcare services provider Sangani Hospitals was subscribed 4.54 times in total during August 4 to August 8, according to subscription data on the stock exchanges.
Sangani Hospitals IPO Listing: Sangani Hospitals shares made a decent debut on the NSE Emerge platform Thursday. Sangani Hospitals shares were listed at ₹44 apiece, a premium of 10% to the issue price of ₹40 per share.
