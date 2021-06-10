Mumbai: Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.24 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 8.64 million shares sale by Client Ebene Ltd, up to 4.84 million shares by CVCIGP II Employees EBENE, up to 2.06 million shares by S Sekhar Vasan, up to 5.71 lakh shares each by Unni Rajagopal K, FR Singhvi and D Devaraj.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory are the lead managers to the issue.

For the fiscal year 2021, the firm reported a total income of ₹1572.36 crore versus ₹1473.14 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at ₹109.86 crore against ₹79.91 crore last year. Its aggregate outstanding fund and non-fund-based borrowings was ₹633.09 crore.

Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

The firm is one of the leading manufacturers of connecting rods, crankshafts, rocker arms and gear shifter forks for two-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles.

As of April 2021, the firm had 16 manufacturing facilities, of which 15 are in India in Karnataka (Bengaluru, Bidadi, Tumkur), Haryana (Manesar), Maharashtra (Chakan), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar) and Gujarat (Mehsana), and one facility is in Trollhättan, Sweden.

