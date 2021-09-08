Auto component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open on September 14 and the three-day issue will conclude on September 16. The price band of the initial share sale has been fixed at ₹734-744 per share. The public issue (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Those offering shares in the OFS are existing investors, Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employees Ebene, and promoters, S Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal K, F R Singhvi, and D Devaraj.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the merchant bankers to the public issue. 50% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) whereas 35% for retail investors, and remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automative sectors.

Within the automotive sector, the company manufacture and supply a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking, and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle verticals.

In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufacture and supply precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.

This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch, reported news agency PTI.

