Sansera Engineering IPO fixes price band at 734-744 per share

MUMBAI: Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd's initial public offering has fixed its price band of ₹734-744 a share. Earlier the firm said its IPO will open on 14 September and close on 16 September.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 17.24 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. On the upper band price, the firm will raise ₹1,282.66 crore via IPO.

The OFS comprises an upto 8.64 million share sale by Client Ebene Ltd, up to 4.84 million shares by CVCIGP II Employees EBENE, up to 2.06 million shares by S Sekhar Vasan, upto 5.71 lakh shares each by Unni Rajagopal K, FR Singhvi and D Devaraj.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory are the lead managers on the issue.

For the fiscal year 2021, the firm reported a total income of ₹1,572.36 crore compared to ₹1,473.14 crore a year ago. Net profit for FY21 stood at ₹109.86 crore, compared to ₹79.91 crore a year ago. The company's aggregate outstanding fund and non-fund-based borrowings stood at ₹633.09 crore.

It is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

The firm is one of the leading manufacturers of connecting rods, crankshafts, rocker arms and gear shifter forks for two-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles.

As of April 2021, the firm had 16 manufacturing facilities, of which 15 are in India in the states of Karnataka (Bengaluru, Bidadi, Tumkur), Haryana (Manesar), Maharashtra (Chakan), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar) and Gujarat (Mehsana), and one facility is in Trollhättan, Sweden.

