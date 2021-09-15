Sansera Engineering IPO: GMP, other details. Should you subscribe?

"Sansera has strong credentials like the long-standing relationship of over 20-30 years with the likes of HMSI, Bajaj, and Maruti.. Focus on non-auto has also aided volume growth for the company. We believe that a rebound in auto production volumes in India as well as Globally along with steady wallet share gains and would support volume growth going ahead. We have a Subscribe rating on the Sansera IPO," said Milan Desai, Lead Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.