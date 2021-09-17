Sansera Engineering IPO: Latest GMP, how to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sansera Engineering IPO: After closure of bidding for the public issue, all eyes are now set on the share allotment date, which is likely on 21st September 2021. After three days of bidding, ₹1,282.98 crore initial public offering (IPO) got subscribed 11.47 times that got notice of the grey market premium as well. After bleeding for three days, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP (grey market premium) has shot up today. So, bidders of the public issue need to keep an eye on both grey market developments and the share allotment date. However, after the finalisation of share allotment process, bidders need not to move anywhere as they can check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium today is ₹18 — ₹8 up from its yesterday's GMP of ₹10. It should be noted that Sansera Engineering IPO GMP tanked from ₹80 to ₹10 in just three days. According to market observers, this became due to the tepid response by investors and 100 per cent OFS of the public issue. However, after the strong response by bidders on the last date of bidding, public issue's GMP has improved. Market observers expected further improvement in Sansera Engineering IPO GMP ahead of share allotment date. They said that market mood has changed and so does the grey market premium of the public issue.

On what this ₹18 GMP mean for the public issue, market observers said that grey market premium means expected listing gain. Since, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹18, it simply means that grey market is expecting listing of the public issue at around ₹762 ( ₹744 + ₹18) against its issue price of ₹734 to ₹744.

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check application status

Those who have bid for the public issue are advised to check share allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website. The Official registrar of Sansera Engineering IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check status at BSE

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your Sansera Engineering IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check status at Link Intime

To check IPO application status online, bidders can login at the Link Intime's website or at the direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

