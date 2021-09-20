Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment: How to check application status

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment: A bidder can check its IPO application status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
Listen to this article
Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status: After getting subscribed 11.47 times in three day bidding from 14th to 16th September 2021, all eyes are now set on finalisation of share allotment process. The tentative date for Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment is 21st September 2021. Bidders of ₹1,282.98 crore public issue are advised not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allotment as they can check their IPO application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the website of official registrar of Sansera Engineering IPO — Link Intime Private Limited.
Links for Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status check