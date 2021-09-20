Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment: How to check application status

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status: After getting subscribed 11.47 times in three day bidding from 14th to 16th September 2021, all eyes are now set on finalisation of share allotment process. The tentative date for Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment is 21st September 2021. Bidders of ₹1,282.98 crore public issue are advised not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allotment as they can check their IPO application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the website of official registrar of Sansera Engineering IPO — Link Intime Private Limited.

Links for Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website — bseindia.com or at the link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. For convenience, a bidder can check application status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check allotment status online at BSE

To check one's IPO application status online at BSE, one needs to follow this step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at this direct link of BSE — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check allotment status online at Link Intime

To check one's IPO application status online at Link Intime's website, a bidder needs to follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.