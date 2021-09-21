Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment date: The finalisation of Sansera Engineering share allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have bid for the public issue are eagerly waiting for announcement of Sansera Engineering IPO allotment. However, after the announcement of share allotment, bidders are advised to check their application status either at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of this IPO — Link Intime Private Limited. But, if a bidder doesn’t remember its IPO application number, then in that case he or she is advised to check allotment status at Link Intime's website, provided they have their PAN card details with them.

Links to check Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status

To check one's application status at BSE, bidders are advised to login at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. For convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status check at BSE

As mentioned above, Sansera Engineering IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at this direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your Sansera Engineering IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

A bidder has a choice to check its application status either at the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. Those who want to check their application status at Link Intime even when they don't remember their IPO application number. What they need is to remember their PAN details.

Here is step by step guide to check one's application status online at Link Intime's website:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

