Sansera Engineering IPO to open on 14 September

Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd's initial public offer to open for subscription on 14 September and close on 16 September.The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.24 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.The OFS comprises upto 8.64 million shares sale by Client Ebene Ltd, up to 4.84 million shares by CVCIGP II Employees EBENE, up to 2.06 million shares by S Sekhar Vasan, upto 5.71 lakh shares each by Unni Rajagopal K, FR Singhvi and D Devaraj.ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory are the lead managers to the issue.For the fiscal year 2021, the firm reported a total income of ₹1572.36 crore versus ₹1473.14 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at ₹109.86 crore against ₹79.91 crore last year. Its aggregate outstanding fund and non-fund-based borrowings was ₹633.09 crore.It is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.The firm is one of the leading manufacturers of connecting rods, crankshafts, rocker arms and gear shifter forks for two-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles.As of April 2021, the firm had 16 manufacturing facilities, of which 15 are in India in the states of Karnataka (Bengaluru, Bidadi, Tumkur), Haryana (Manesar), Maharashtra (Chakan), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar) and Gujarat (Mehsana), and one facility is in Trollhättan, Sweden.

