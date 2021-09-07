Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Sansera Engineering IPO to open on 14 September

Sansera Engineering IPO to open on 14 September

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.24 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters

Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd's initial public offer to open for subscription on 14 September and close on 16 September.The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.24 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.The OFS comprises upto 8.64 million shares sale by Client Ebene Ltd, up to 4.84 million shares by CVCIGP II Employees EBENE, up to 2.06 million shares by S Sekhar Vasan, upto 5.71 lakh shares each by Unni Rajagopal K, FR Singhvi and D Devaraj.ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory are the lead managers to the issue.For the fiscal year 2021, the firm reported a total income of 1572.36 crore versus 1473.14 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 109.86 crore against 79.91 crore last year. Its aggregate outstanding fund and non-fund-based borrowings was 633.09 crore.It is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.The firm is one of the leading manufacturers of connecting rods, crankshafts, rocker arms and gear shifter forks for two-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles.As of April 2021, the firm had 16 manufacturing facilities, of which 15 are in India in the states of Karnataka (Bengaluru, Bidadi, Tumkur), Haryana (Manesar), Maharashtra (Chakan), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar) and Gujarat (Mehsana), and one facility is in Trollhättan, Sweden. 

