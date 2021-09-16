Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Sansera Engineering IPO: What GMP signals about the public issue

Sansera Engineering IPO: What GMP signals about the public issue

Sansera Engineering IPO GMP: 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) could be a possible reason for tepid response by investors to the public issue, market observers believe. Photo: Courtesy Sansera Engineering website
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is 10, which is 5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of 15

Sansera Engineering IPO: After two days of bidding, the initial public offering (IPO) of Sansera Engineering got subscribed 1.02 times. Market observers are of the opinion that its subscription may see some upside momentum as today will be the last date for Sansera Engineering IPO bidding. Meanwhile, it seems that tepid response from investors has not gone down well in the grey market. Sansera Engineering IPO GMP (grey market premium) has tanked from 80 levels to 10 in just two days — reflecting 'turned down' sentiment in the grey market.

Sansera Engineering IPO GMP

According to market observers, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is 10, which is 5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of 15. Observers went on to add that shares of Sansera Engineering became available for trade in the grey market at 50 premium. Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium went on to surge up to 80 just one day ahead of the subscription opening date. 

However, on the opening date, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP tanked and hit 15. As per the market observers, 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) could be a possible reason for tepid response by investors to the public issue. However, they said that bidding may get momentum today as the public issue is going to close today.

What this GMP mean

As per the market observers, grey market premium is an unofficial estimation by the grey market in regard to listing premium of the public issue. As Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is 10, it means grey market is expecting listing of Sansera Engineering shares at around 754 ( 744 + 10) — reflecting par listing of the public issue against its issue price of 734 to 744 per equity share.

Speaking on the reason for tepid response to the public issue by investors; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "In spite of being reasonably valued, the IPO looks bit lack-luster owing to certain reasons such as, overall growth seems to be muted, EV revolution too pose a challenge and auto sector is facing near term headwinds, which may make investors conservative. However, it would be interesting to watch for the final subscription figures, which could be one of the indicator determining short term sentiments."

