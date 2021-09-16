Sansera Engineering IPO: What GMP signals about the public issue

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sansera Engineering IPO: After two days of bidding, the initial public offering (IPO) of Sansera Engineering got subscribed 1.02 times. Market observers are of the opinion that its subscription may see some upside momentum as today will be the last date for Sansera Engineering IPO bidding. Meanwhile, it seems that tepid response from investors has not gone down well in the grey market. Sansera Engineering IPO GMP (grey market premium) has tanked from ₹80 levels to ₹10 in just two days — reflecting 'turned down' sentiment in the grey market.

Sansera Engineering IPO: After two days of bidding, the initial public offering (IPO) of Sansera Engineering got subscribed 1.02 times. Market observers are of the opinion that its subscription may see some upside momentum as today will be the last date for Sansera Engineering IPO bidding. Meanwhile, it seems that tepid response from investors has not gone down well in the grey market. Sansera Engineering IPO GMP (grey market premium) has tanked from ₹80 levels to ₹10 in just two days — reflecting 'turned down' sentiment in the grey market.

Sansera Engineering IPO GMP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Sansera Engineering IPO GMP Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to market observers, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹10, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹15. Observers went on to add that shares of Sansera Engineering became available for trade in the grey market at ₹50 premium. Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium went on to surge up to ₹80 just one day ahead of the subscription opening date.

However, on the opening date, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP tanked and hit ₹15. As per the market observers, 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) could be a possible reason for tepid response by investors to the public issue. However, they said that bidding may get momentum today as the public issue is going to close today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What this GMP mean

As per the market observers, grey market premium is an unofficial estimation by the grey market in regard to listing premium of the public issue. As Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹10, it means grey market is expecting listing of Sansera Engineering shares at around ₹754 ( ₹744 + ₹10) — reflecting par listing of the public issue against its issue price of ₹734 to ₹744 per equity share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}