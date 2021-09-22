Sansera Engineering IPO: What GMP signals after share allotment

As mentioned above, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP has remained unchanged at ₹35 for last two days. According to market observers, this indicates Sansera Engineering shares stabilising in the grey market as finalisation of share allotment has been done. They said that ₹35 GMP against issue price of ₹734 to ₹744 per equity share indicates par listing of the public issue. Observers went on to add that 100 per cent OFS and higher valuation is posing challenge to the public issue. They went on to add that company's financials are quite strong and this is the reason that has helped engineering company to recover in the grey market after trading at a discount of rs 10 at one point of time. However, they gave some credit to the positive market sentiment as well.