Sansera Engineering IPO GMP: After closure of bidding for the Sansera Engineering public issue, bidders are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely on 21st September 2021. ₹1,282.98 crore public issue got subscribed 11.47 times in three day bidding from 14th to 16th September 2021. As per the market observers, grey market is also giving some signals in regard to the public issue as Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium has been recovering after nosediving from ₹80+ levels to ₹10. They said that Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹38 — ₹20 up from its yesterday GMP of ₹18. Market observers went on to add that the recovery in Sansera Engineering share price in the grey market is because of the strong response from the bidders on last date of IPO bidding.

Links to check Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status

However, after the finalisation of share allotment process, bidders need not to move anywhere as they can check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium

As Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹38, market observers see strong recovery in the grey market premium of Sansera Engineering IPO as it came down from ₹83 to ₹10 in just 3 days. They said that Sansera Engineering IPO GMP nosedived after the tepid response by investors on first two days of the IPO bidding. They expected further gain in Sansera Engineering IPO grey market price as it was once above ₹80 apiece.

What this GMP mean for Sansera Engineering IPO

Market observers maintained that grey market premium is nothing but an unofficial listing gain expectation by the grey market. They said that ₹38 GMP means grey market is expecting Sansera Engineering IPO listing at around ₹772 ( ₹744 + ₹38) — near 3.5 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹734 to ₹744 per equity share.

Speaking on the financials of Sansera Engineering IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "In spite of being reasonably valued, the public issue looks bit lack-lustured owing to certain reasons such as, overall growth seems to be muted, EV revolution too pose a challenge and auto sector is facing near term headwinds which may make investors conservative. However, it would be interesting to watch for subscription figures which could be one of the indicator determining short term sentiments."

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check status at BSE

As mentioned above, bidders can go to the BSE website and check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE link — bseindia.com. However, for convenience, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your Sansera Engineering IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Sansera Engineering IPO: How to check status at Link Intime

To check IPO application status online, bidders can login at the Link Intime's website or at the direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sansera Engineering IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

