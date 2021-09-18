Sansera Engineering IPO: Allotment date, how to check, Latest GMP

Sansera Engineering IPO GMP: After closure of bidding for the Sansera Engineering public issue, bidders are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely on 21st September 2021. ₹1,282.98 crore public issue got subscribed 11.47 times in three day bidding from 14th to 16th September 2021. As per the market observers, grey market is also giving some signals in regard to the public issue as Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium has been recovering after nosediving from ₹80+ levels to ₹10. They said that Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹38 — ₹20 up from its yesterday GMP of ₹18. Market observers went on to add that the recovery in Sansera Engineering share price in the grey market is because of the strong response from the bidders on last date of IPO bidding.