Sansera Engineering IPO: What GMP signals as subscription opens today

Sansera Engineering IPO (initial public offering) is opening for subscription today and the three-day public issue will conclude on 16th September 2021. Promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹734 to ₹744 and market experts are of the opinion that company's financials are quite strong. As the ₹1,283 crore public issue opens today, shares of Sansera Engineering are available at a premium of ₹83 in the grey market today. They said that ever since Sansera Engineering shares became available for trade in the grey market, it remained in the range of ₹70 to ₹85 that is expected to change after opening of subscription today, as per market observers.

As per the market observers, Sansera Engineering shares became available for trade at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market last week and after that it has scaled up to ₹83. They said that for the last three days, Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium has remained in the range of ₹70 to ₹85, which may change in upcoming days as subscription has opened today. They added that much will depend on the response of the bidders to the IPO.

Market observers went on to add that grey market premium is nothing but listing gain expected in the grey market. Since, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹83, it simply means that grey market is expecting this IPO's listing at around ₹827 ( ₹744 + ₹83) — around 11 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹734 to ₹744 per equity share.

However, market observers maintained that its financials that matters most. So, one should look at the financials of the company first before looking at other indicators of the IPO.

