Sansera Engineering IPO GMP: As Sansera Engineering shares gear up for listing at Indian bourses on 24th September 2021 i.e. tomorrow, bidders of the public issue are busy guessing about the possible listing gain from the public issue. For those lucky bidders, who got shares during allotment process, there is a piece of good news for them. After remaining steady for three days, Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today has edged ₹3 higher. According to market observers, grey market premium of the public issue is an indication that shares of Sansera Engineering may get listed at marginal premium.

Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Market observers said that Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹38 — ₹3 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹35. They said that grey market premium of the public issue has gone up marginally after remaining steady for three days. That means, Sansera Engineering share price has got stabilised in the grey market. Asked about what does this steady and stabilised Sansera Engineering IPO GMP reflects, market observers said that such deviation of Sansera Engineering shares in grey market reflects that listing of the public issue may take place at marginal premium.

What this GMP mean

Expecting single digit percentage premium post-listing, market observers said that Sansera Engineering IPO GMP getting stable at around ₹35 indicates that the issue will have a listing at marginal premium. They went on to add that GMP simply reflects an expected listing premium. As Sansera Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹38, it means grey market is expecting Sansera Engineering share listing at around ₹782 ( ₹744 + ₹38) — around 5 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹734 to ₹744 per equity share.

Speaking on Sansera Engineering IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Amid volatile sessions in the broader market, Sansera Engineering got a mixed response from investors. It was better than expectations but not decent." He said that one can expect marginal listing with nominal listing gain on tomorrow, when the public issue would get listed at the Indian bourses.

