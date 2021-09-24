Sansera Engineering IPO listing date: Shares of Sansera Engineering are going to list at Indian bourses today. ₹1,282.98 crore public issue got subscribed 11.47 times and its share price has been steady in the grey market post-finalisation of share allotment process. According to experts, Sansera Engineering shares may have a marginal listing with nominal listing gain of around 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Speaking on the Sansera Engineering IPO listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Amid volatile sessions in the broader market, Sansera Engineering got a mixed response from investors. It was better than expectations but not decent. I am expecting marginal listing of this IPO with around nominal listing gains of 5 per cent to 8 per cent only."

Asked about Sansera Engineering IPO listing price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Financials of the company are quite strong. Higher valuation and 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) didn't go down well with the investors and hence it failed to get decent response from investors. However, I still believe that Sansera Engineering shares may have a listing at around ₹800 to ₹820 levels."

On Sansera Engineering IPO listing gain; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Sansera Engineering Limited is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across the automotive and non-automotive sectors is debuting today. The company has a strong financial background though they saw a setback in FY20 on the back of Covid-19. The IPO is valued at a multiple of 35 to its FY21 earnings, which are in line with its peers. However, there is a scope of 5-10 per cent listing gain. The company is highly dependent on few customers and there is a risk of an increase in prices of raw materials."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

