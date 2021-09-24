Sansera Engineering shares may have some listing gain, say experts

On Sansera Engineering IPO listing gain; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Sansera Engineering Limited is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across the automotive and non-automotive sectors is debuting today. The company has a strong financial background though they saw a setback in FY20 on the back of Covid-19. The IPO is valued at a multiple of 35 to its FY21 earnings, which are in line with its peers. However, there is a scope of 5-10 per cent listing gain. The company is highly dependent on few customers and there is a risk of an increase in prices of raw materials."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}