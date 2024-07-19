Sanstar IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹510-crore issue

The Sanstar IPO, worth ₹510 crore, commenced for subscriptionon July 19 and will close on July 23. The price band for the shares is ₹90 to ₹95.
The Ahmedabad-based company's proposed initial public offering consists of a new issuance of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares. At the top of the pricing band, the IPO size is set at ₹510.15 crore.
The proceeds of the offer, totalling ₹181.55 crore, would be utilised to cover the capital expenditure required for the development of the company's Dhule facility, ₹100 crore for debt repayment, and a portion for general corporate reasons.
Sanstar is a leading manufacturer of plant-based specialty goods and ingredient solutions in India.
The company's specialty goods and ingredients, such as ingredients, thickening agents, stabilisers, and sweeteners, enhance the flavor, texture, nutrition, and usefulness of meals.
It has an installed capacity of 1,100 tons per day from its two manufacturing plants in Dhule, Maharashtra, and Kutch, Gujarat.
The firm exports its products to 49 countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, and it has developed a foothold in India, distributing to 22 states.
Sanstar's operating revenue climbed at a CAGR of 45.46 percent to ₹1,067.27 crore in FY24 from ₹504.40 crore in FY22, while profit after tax increased to ₹66.77 crore in FY24 from ₹15.92 crore in FY22.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.