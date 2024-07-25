Sanstar IPO allotment date: The Sanstar IPO share allotment has been finalised. The allotment process began on Wednesday, July 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check Sanstar IPO allotment status in Sanstar IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Sanstar IPO opened for subscription on Friday, July 19, and closed on Tuesday, July 23. Sanstar IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 82.99 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the last day of bidding for Sanstar IPO, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) made a resounding response. On the third day, non-institutional investors (NIIs) did better than retail investors. BSE data indicated that 82.99 times as many investors subscribed to the Sanstar IPO. NIIs subscribed 136.50 times, while QIBs booked 145.68 times. There were 24.23 subscriptionsfor the retail investors part.

Investors can ascertain if they have been granted shares and in what quantity by using the basis of allocation. It also displays the number of shares allotted in the IPO allotment status. In the event that shares are not awarded, the company will begin the application procedure. Shares shall be moved into the designated receivers' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start today (Thursday, July 25), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts today.

Sanstar IPO details.

Sanstar IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, July 26.

If you have applied for the Sanstar IPO, you can do a Sanstar IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Sanstar IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 The IPO registrar website of Link Intime India Private Ltd. is accessible at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 Select the Initial Public Offering (IPO) from the menu; the name will be assigned once the allocation is finished.

Step 3 Click on the PAN, demat account, or application number to discover the current status.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5 Add details on the method you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after completing the captcha.

How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Sanstar IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Sanstar IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp\

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Sanstar IPO GMP today Sanstar IPO grey marker premium is +34. This indicates Sanstar share price were trading at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sanstar share price was indicated at ₹129 apiece, which is 35.79% higher than the IPO price of ₹95.

Based on grey market activity over the previous 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is heading upward and anticipates a solid listing. According to investorgain.com analysis, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum is ₹44.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.