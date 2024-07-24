Sanstar IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Sanstar IPO allotment date: The Sanstar IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, July 24). The investors who applied for the issue can check Sanstar IPO allotment status in Sanstar IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Sanstar IPO opened for subscription on Friday, July 19, and closed on Tuesday, July 23. Sanstar IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 82.99 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) responded overwhelmingly on the last day of bidding for Sanstar Ltd's initial public offering. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) outperformed on the third day, followed by retail investors. According to BSE data, Sanstar IPO subscriptions were 82.99 times. QIBs booked 145.68 times, but NIIs subscribed 136.50 times. Retail investors portion was booked 24.23 times.

Using the basis of allocation, investors can determine if and how many shares have been allotted to them. In addition, the IPO allotment status shows the number of shares awarded. The corporation will commence the application process for those who weren't given shares. The shares will be transferred into the nominated recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, July 25, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday.

Sanstar IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

Sanstar IPO details.

Sanstar IPO details.

If you have applied for the Sanstar IPO, you can do a Sanstar IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Sanstar IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Link Intime India Private Ltd.'s IPO registrar website can be accessed at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown menu; the name will be allocated after the allocation is complete.

Step 3 To view the current status, click on the application number, demat account, or PAN link.

Step 4 Select ASBA or non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include information about the mode you selected in Step 2.

Step 6 Once you've completed the captcha, click submit.

How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Sanstar IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Sanstar IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp\

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Sanstar IPO GMP today Sanstar IPO grey marker premium is +36. This indicates Sanstar share price were trading at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sanstar share price was indicated at ₹131 apiece, which is 37.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹95.

Based on grey market activity over the previous 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is heading upward and anticipates a solid listing. According to investorgain.com analysis, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum is ₹44.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

