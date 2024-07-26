Sanstar IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 35% listing gain for allottees

  • Sanstar IPO GMP today: The grey market is signaling that Sanstar IPO listing price would be around 130 per share, say market observers

Asit Manohar
Updated26 Jul 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Sanstar IPO listing date: The company's shares will be listed today on the BSE and NSE in the 'B' group of securities.
Sanstar IPO listing date: The company's shares will be listed today on the BSE and NSE in the 'B' group of securities.

Sanstar IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sanstar Limited has been fixed on 26th July 2024, i.e. today. According to the BSE notice, effective from Friday, July 26, 2024, the equity shares of Sanstar Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities. So, Sanstar shares will become available for trade on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Friday deals. Meanwhile, ahead of the Sanstar IPO listing date, shares of the company are trading highly bullish in the grey market. Shares of Sanstar are available at a premium of 35 in the grey market today, say market observers. So, the grey market expects Sanstar IPO listing price to be around 130.

According to stock market experts, despite slightly higher valuations, Sanstar's IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors. However, due to the rising demand for the company's products, they predicted a strong debut of Sanstar shares despite weak trends in the Indian stock market. They said the Sanstar IPO listing price can be expected to be 125 to 130 per share range.

Sanstar IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on Sanstar's IPO listing, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "We expect a listing at around 125 to 130 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 33 percent. With rising product demand, the management is confident of improving the reported trends and its performance post expanded capacities."

Expecting a strong debut for Sanstar shares, Prashanth Tapse, Senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, said, “Despite valuations being slightly on the expensive side, Sanstar received a healthy response on the last day of the issue from all types of investors. We believe the investor demand has come considering an opportunity to invest in one of the leading Indian manufacturers of plant-based speciality products and ingredients derived from maize.”



"We also believe there are high entry barriers in the maize-based speciality products industry, and the B2B nature of their business creates significant exit barriers for customers, ensuring a stable and loyal customer base. Considering healthy subscription demand and unique business matrix, we expect a decent room for listing gain in the range of around 22 percent to 25 percent against the issue price of 95 per share," said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

Sanstar IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Sanstar IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 35. The grey market expects Sanstar's IPO listing price to be around 130 ( 95 + 35), around 35 percent higher than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 08:09 AM IST
