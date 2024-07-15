Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Sanstar IPO to open for subscription on July 19; price band set at 90-95 per share

Sanstar IPO to open for subscription on July 19; price band set at ₹90-95 per share

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Sanstar IPO price band is set at 90 to 95 per equity share. The subscription date is from July 19 to July 23.

Sanstar IPO price band: The Sanstar Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 90 to 95 per equity share of the face value of 2.

Sanstar IPO price band: The Sanstar Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 90 to 95 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Sanstar IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, July 19, and will close on Tuesday, July 23. The allocation to anchor investors for the Sanstar IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 18.

The floor price is 45 times the face value of the equity share and the cap price is 47.50 times the face value of the equity share. Sanstar IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

Sanstar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Sanstar IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, July 24, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, July 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Sanstar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, July 26.

(more to come)

