The initial public offer (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India Limited, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, was subscribed 6.62 times on the last day of subscription on November 11. The ₹2,073-crore IPO received bids for 6,39,45,000 shares against 96,63,468 shares on offer.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Sapphire Foods IPO is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on November 18, 2021. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked in its website here or on the BSE website here.

As per market observers, Sapphire Foods shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹70 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on November 22, 2021.

Sapphire Foods, an omnichannel restaurant operator and the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent, is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss.

The initial share sale was an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. JM Financial, BofA Securities India, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

The company’s association with Yum started in 2015 and they presently have the non-exclusive rights to operate restaurants under 3 of YUM’s leading brands, namely, the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in the Territories.

As of June 30, 2021, it owned and operated 209 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 239 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and 2 Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka. Total number of restaurants are 450 as of June 30, 2021.

