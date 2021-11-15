Sapphire Foods IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on share allotment, listing date

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Sapphire Foods IPO is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on November 18, 2021. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked in its website here or on the BSE website here.